Hanoi streets during days of social distancing
With social distancing measure imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, streets in Hanoi have become less crowded during these August days, especially at night.
Lonely corner between Hai Ba Trung and Cua Nam streets. (Photo: VNA)
When sunset comes, streets in the capital become deserted as almost residents stay at home for fear of Covid-19. (Photo: VNA)
Once in a while, few people, who are on night duty, are seen on Ton Duc Thang Street. (Photo: VNA)
Only few people are seen on Tay Son Street. (Photo: VNA)
Thai Hoc route is silent at night. (Photo: VNA)
Romantic beauty of Le Duan – Nguyen Thai Hoc street corner at night. (Photo: VNA)
Tran Duy Hung street seems longer at night. (Photo: VNA)
Huynh Thuc Khang street is deserted though it is just 7 p.m. (Photo: VNA)