The visitors are expected to spend more than 5.59 billion USD while in the capital.

Local authorities said it is necessary for the local sector to boost public-private partnership, formation of new products, and tourism connectivity.

The capital city hosted 6.53 million tourists in the first five months of 2022, more than double the figure in the same period last year.

It greeted 126,200 foreign visitors, particularly during SEA Games 31 held this May.

As a result, the city earned an estimated 18.9 trillion VND (815.36 million USD) from tourism, doubling the previous year's figure./.

