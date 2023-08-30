Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi Transport Corporation (Transerco) is planning to conduct more bus trips and add more vehicles to its fleet to serve travel demand during the National Day holiday (September 1-4).

The number of commuters in the period is forecast to double that of weekends, mostly on routes to amusement parks, entertainment and commercial centres and bus terminals.

The corporation will deploy nearly 700 buses to raise the daily number of bus trips.

Earlier, the municipal Department of Transport has requested the Hanoi Public Transport Management Centre to closely coordinate with bus transport units to mobilise vehicles to enhance services during the holiday./.

VNA