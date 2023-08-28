An overview of the second phase of Vinh Tuy bridge , which is to open to traffic soon (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi is working on a project to construct a tunnel at the Co Linh intersection on the road to Vinh Tuy bridge (Belt Road No.2) in Long Bien district, in a bid to ease traffic congestion in the area.



The project, which has an estimated cost of up to 700 billion VND (29.11 million USD), is scheduled to be implemented from 2023-2024.



The tunnel will have a length of about 500m, and a width of about 7.75m. Its design will be similar to other tunnels in Hanoi such as those in Le Van Luong, Trung Hoa and Thanh Xuan roads.



The tunnel will be the sixth of its kind in the capital city. Currently, four have been put into operations and the remaining is under construction./.

