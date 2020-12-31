Environment Severe cold spell hits northern, central regions A severe cold spell began affecting the northern and north-central regions from December 29 night, with northern mountainous provinces warned to prepare for frost and rime, according to Nguyen Huu Thanh, deputy head of the Weather Forecasting Division under the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Environment Rice farmers benefit from emissions reduction programme Thousands of rice farmers in the northern province of Thai Binh are benefiting from a programme meant to help them adopt innovative technologies and approaches to increase yields while reducing greenhouse gas emissions, a meeting heard in Ho Chi Minh City on December 25.

Environment Nestle Vietnam honoured with Vietnam Environment Awards Nestle Vietnam has recently been honoured for its contributions to environmental protection in the 2017-19 period by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE).

Environment Travel agencies pledge to protect Vietnam’s wildlife Representatives from 30 tour operators and travel agencies recently signed a pledge to support responsible tourism, nature conservation and wildlife protection during a training workshop at Cat Tien National Park in the southern province of Dong Nai.