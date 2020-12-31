Hanoi to build second waste-to-energy plant
Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi plans to build the second waste-to-energy plant on the outskirts to serve the capital city’s garbage treatment.
Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Chu Ngoc Anh requested departments, sectors and the People’s Committee of Son Tay town to create favourable conditions for the investor to start construction on the Seraphin plant project in the first quarter of 2021, and complete the work within 20 months
The People’s Committee of Ba Vi district was urged to coordinate with the Department of Planning and Investment and related units to complete legal procedures to approve the investment project to serve as a foundation for land acquisition and ground clearance.
Hanoi’s first waste-to-energy plant was built at Nam Son waste treatment complex in Soc Son district./.