The event will be co-organised by the Government's Advisory Council for Administrative Procedure Reform, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Vietnam Tourism Advisory Board (TAB), the Vietnam Tourism Association and online newspaper VnExpress.



The summit will offer an opportunity for enterprises and investors in Vietnam and abroad to look at strategies and potential, as well as challenges, for tourism development

Vietnam’s tourism is in a period of strong development with high growth. Vietnamese tourism has also been honoured by many prestigious international organisations and won global awards. Most recently, Vietnam was honoured to receive four world tourism awards.



The first Vietnam Travel and Tourism Summit was held in Hanoi last year with the participation of 1,500 guests. Within the framework of the event, five trade deals worth nearly 2 billion USD were signed between international partners and domestic enterprises.

VNA