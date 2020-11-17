Sci-Tech Thua Thien-Hue leads localities nationwide in IT application The central province of Thua Thien-Hue leads centrally-run localities nationwide in the level of information technology (IT) application in 2019, announced a conference held by the Ministry of Information and Communications on November 11.

Sci-Tech Ensuring cybersecurity a key task in digital transformation Ensuring cybersecurity is considered a key factor for a successful and sustainable digital transformation, and at the same time, an inseparable part of digital transformation, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission Nguyen Duc Hien said at a cybersecurity summit.

Sci-Tech Innovation a must for SOEs: experts Innovation has become a pressing need for State-owned enterprises (SOEs) which have undergone drastic restructuring during the past decade but their operation efficiency remained lower than expected, according to experts

Sci-Tech Biotech mart introduces 100 innovative technologies A tech-mart on biotechnology opened in Ho Chi Minh City on November 5, displaying 100 innovative technologies from 50 businesses and educational institutes.