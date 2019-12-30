The flower markets will be held from January 4 to 24 (the tenth day to the thirtieth day of the twelfth lunar month).

The markets will offer various types of flowers, ornamental plants, fruit trees, and handicraft productswhich are typical of the Tet holiday.

The Hanoi Department of Transport is assigned to ensure traffic safety and order around the flower markets while the Department of Natural Resources and Environment is responsible for ensuring environmental sanitation for the duration of the markets./.

VNA