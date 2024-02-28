Videos Organ transplants: Remarkable healthcare milestone While Vietnam may have begun its journey in organ transplants four decades later than the rest of the world, its progress in the field has been nothing short of extraordinary. Through remarkable efforts, Vietnam’s healthcare sector has posted significant milestones and made a name for itself on the global medical stage.

Society Homeland spring programme held in Bangladesh The Vietnamese Embassy in Bangladesh has held a “Xuan Que Huong” (Homeland Spring) programme on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) 2024.

Society Draft procedure for foreigners’ e-identification registration announced The Ministry of Public Security has proposed a procedure for foreigners’ e-identification registration, which is expected to take effect alongside the identification law on July 1 this year.