Society Government allocates over 478 tonnes of rice for Gia Lai province Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai on October 19 signed a decision to provide rice in aid for the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai during the between-crop period this year.

Society Vietnamese, Lao localities forge cooperation Officials from the People’s Council of Vietnam’s central province of Quang Nam and Sekong province of Laos met to exchange experience in Quang Nam’s Tam Ky city on October 18.

Society Greetings to Cham Brahman community in Binh Thuan on Kate Festival A delegation of the Government’s Committee for Ethnic Affairs led by Deputy Minister-Vice Chairman Le Son Hai visited and extended greetings to the Cham Brahman community in Ham Thuan Bac district, south-central Binh Thuan province, on the occasion of the Kate Festival.