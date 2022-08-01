Society HCM City seeks to improve public transport Ho Chi Minh City needs to develop a specific roadmap to improve access to public transport, limit the use of personal vehicles, and speed up progress of metro lines, BRT (bus rapid transit), and others, experts have said.

Society Career fair hosted for Vietnamese students in Australia The United Association of Vietnamese Students in New South Wales, Australia, (UAVS) has hosted the UAVS Career Fair 2022 in Sydney, providing an opportunity for Vietnamese senior university students and fresh graduates to connect with enterprises from both countries and seek job vacancies.

Society Vietnam attends 8th World Cities Summit A delegation of officials from nine Vietnamese localities are joining the 8th World Cities Summit (WCS) at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, from July 31 - August 3.

Society Exchange held for young OVs, soldiers from Naval Region 4 An exchange was held on July 31 for officers, soldiers of Naval Region 4 High Command and 126 overseas Vietnamese (OV) students and youngsters joining the Vietnam Summer Camp 2022.