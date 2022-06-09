ETC system to be installed in all expressway lanes by July 31: Minister
The installation of electronic toll collection (ETC) system in all lanes of BOT expressways will be completed by July 31 following a direction from the Prime Minister, said Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The while answering legislators’ queries on June 9 as part of the 15th National Assembly’s third session.
The minister said that ETC is a new technology that is expected to make travel activities and fee payment of people easier and more transparent.
The technology has been applied in Vietnam since 2015, however, the implementation process has faced a lot of difficulties.
Under a recent direction by the Prime Minister, by June 30, 2022, all build-operate-transfer (BOT) expressways, except for those operated by the VEC, must have ETC system, and the system must be installed in all lanes by July 31, The stressed.
Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The (Photo: VNA)In order to complete the tasks, The said that the ministry has successfully piloted the ETC system on the Hanoi-Hai Phong Expressway, while strengthening communications to encourage drivers to use ETC services.
Earlier at a working session with the Ministry of Transport, Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh requested the ministry to become determined to implement the scheme by all means and not to make it late.
After July 31, projects that failed to complete ETC installation must leave their toll collection stations open free for all vehicles, while individuals and collectives responsible for any stagnation will be punished, he stressed.
Since October 2021, great progress has been seen in the electronic toll collection, with 2 million additional vehicles using ETC services, raising the ratio of vehicles tagged with ETC cards to over 60 percent./.