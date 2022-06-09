Politics Minister identifies reasons behind slow progress of traffic projects Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The told the 15th National Assembly what caused traffic projects not to be completed on schedule in recent years during its third sitting’s last Q&A session in Hanoi on June 9.

Politics President hails strong performance of Army Corps 11 President Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended a ceremony in Hanoi on June 9 to mark the 40th anniversary of Army Corps 11 under the Ministry of National Defence, during which he presented the third-class Fatherland Protection Order to the engineering corps.

Politics Monetary policies to be managed flexibly to rein in inflation: Deputy PM Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai clarified a number of issues raised by National Assembly (NA) deputies regarding banking activities on June 9 as part of the ongoing NA third meeting's question-and-answer session.

Politics ASEAN+3 significant to regional structure: Ambassador Ambassador Vu Ho represented Vietnam at the ASEAN+3 Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM) 2022 hosted by Cambodia via video teleconference on June 8, which gathered senior officials from ten ASEAN member states and their three partners – China, Japan and the Republic of Korea.