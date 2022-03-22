Restarting travel services

Strolling around …

Enjoying street music …

Or creating a self-portrait …

All outdoor activities in the Hoan Kiem Lake pedestrian mall and surrounding area in Hanoi were fully restored on the evening of March 18. Thousands of visitors joined the throng last weekend, and local people and tourists alike couldn’t hide their joy at taking part in outdoor activities after a long hiatus due to COVID-19.

To welcome visitors again, Hanoi decided to reopen the pedestrian mall around Hoan Kiem Lake and allow services to stay open after 9pm.

Like many other localities, the greatest difficulty facing Hanoi’s tourism sector is a shortage of human resources after two years of closure. The Hanoi Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism is reviewing the workforce in the industry and developing a plan to offer training and retraining./.

