This year, Transerco will prepare for the use of green energy for its bus fleet (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The application of technologies in managing and operation activities has been among prioritised solutions that the Hanoi Transportation Corporation (Transerco) has rolled out to improve the quality of its public bus services over the past years.



To date, all buses operated by Transerco have been equipped with GPS devices, enabling the company to control operations of buses, collecting and analysing data, giving measures to minimise violations during bus operations, and designing suitable training courses for drivers and staff to enhance service quality.



Recently, Transerco has built a smart operation centre and established a Call Centre and a hotline to provide timely information and support to customers and receive their feedback on its bus services. According to the company, a survey it has conducted recently revealed that its customers show high level of satisfaction about the firm's response to their requests.



At the same time, timbuyt.vn, a free mobile app that provides information about the routines of all bus routes, bus stops and bus frequency, has been available on both Android and IOS, using Vietnamese and English, making it easier for passengers to find best plan for their journey. Passengers can also book monthly bus tickets via the app.



Transerco has allowed cashless payment using QRcode of VNPay on a number of routes.



Alongside, Transerco has also applied a number of software for the management of different stages of its operations.



In the coming time, the company plans to continue investing in IT application and upgrading underway apps to meet customers’ demand and give passengers best access to its bus services, heading to a smart, modern and sustainable public transport system in Hanoi. This year, Transerco will prepare for the use of green energy for its bus fleet./.

VNA