Society Vietnam shares experience in ensuring workers’ rights Vietnam shared its experience in ensuring the rights of labourers and emphasised the significance of better caring for them as well as the creation of sustainable employment, at an event jointly held by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the Group of Friends of Decent Work for Sustainable Development in New York on October 20.

Society Situation of Vietnamese workers in Africa sees certain improvements: spokesperson The situation of Vietnamese workers in Africa has been stable and seen certain improvements, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said at a regular press conference of the ministry in Hanoi on October 20.

Society Vietnam pays attention to citizen protection in Ukraine: spokesperson The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has always kept a close watch on the situation in Ukraine and paid attention to the citizen protection work and the protection of Vietnamese people living and working there, spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang affirmed on October 20.

Society Hundreds of Vietnamese citizens tricked into illegal jobs in Cambodia rescued: spokesperson Hundreds of Vietnamese citizens tricked into illegal jobs in Cambodia have been rescued over the past several months, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said at the Foreign Ministry’s regular press conference on October 20.