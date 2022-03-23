Business Sun Air becomes Gulfstream’s international sales representative in Vietnam Luxury airline Sun Air has become Gulfstream Aerospace’s international sales representative in the Vietnamese market following the signing of an agreement between the Vietnamese carrier and the US aircraft manufacturer in Hanoi on March 23.

Business More progress seen in handling suspected cashew nut scam in Italy A new positive development has been seen in the suspected scam involving 100 containers of Vietnamese cashew nuts exported to Italy, with eight containers already re-exported to the Netherlands by March 22, according to the Vietnam Trade Office in Italy.

Business Vietnam takes steps towards carbon credit market Vietnam’s carbon market is expected to thrive in the near future, given that the country has large forest reserves and many corporations stand ready to pour billions of US dollar to purchase forest carbon credits from Vietnam.

Business More than 500 enterprises honoured with ‘High-Quality Vietnamese Goods’ title A list of 524 enterprises winning the title of high-quality Vietnamese products in 2022, as selected by consumers, was announced by the Association of High-quality Goods Enterprises at a ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City on March 22.