Hanoi wakens agritourism potential
With high potential in agricultural tourism in 18 outlying districts, Hanoi has focused on bringing agritourism products closer to tourists, attracting more visitors to rural areas, and contributing to the building of new-style rural areas and boosting local socio-economic development.
Thanks to ancient agricultural villages and a diversity of local specialties, outskirt districts such as Thuong Tin, Ung Hoa, Dong Anh, Soc Son, Thach That and Ba Vi have attracted a large number of visitors.
The number of educational farms and agricultural eco-tourism areas have been developed, meeting the demand to explore and experience agricultural activities of visitors. They have been connected with craft villages and ancient villages to form attractive tours in the city outskirts.
However, there are still a number of shortcomings in the city's agricultural tourism development, including the small scale of tourism farms and poor connections with the new-style rural area building programme.
To deal with the problem, recently, the People’s Committee of Hanoi has issued a plan to boost the development of agritourism in line with the building of new-style rural areas in the 2022-2025 period.
Meanwhile, the city tourism sector has implemented plans to develop relevant tourism products and encourage traveling activities, while focusing on training human resources and building tourism criteria for model new-style rural areas to support businesses and individuals to develop agritourism in the city.
Director of the Hanoi Department of Tourism Dang Huong Giang said that in order to create typical agritourism products, Hanoi will optimise its advantages wet rice cultivation and culture of the northern delta region, and foster the combination of agritourism and cultural heritage and craft village. Rural farms have been developed serving school tourism activities and weekend vacations in outskirt areas and vicinity.
The department has worked with six districts of Thach That, Thuong Tin, Son Ray, My Duc, Dan Phuong and Thanh Tru to evaluate their infrastructure for agritourism activities and explore issues needing improving in the localities, Giang said.
She said that along with strengthening communications on its agritourism products and organising training courses on tourism in rural areas, the sector will build an agritourism map to highlight areas with high potential in the field, thus forming an agritourism tour through the capital city./.