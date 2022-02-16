Hanoi works to ensure safety for visitors to Huong Pagoda
Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Chu Xuan Dung (right, first row, first from left) during his inspection at the Huong Son complex in My Duc district. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Chu Xuan Dung has made an inspection tour of the Huong Pagoda and spiritual sites in Huong Son complex - a special national relic site in My Duc district - which officially began welcoming back visitors on February 16.
Dung recommended My Duc continue implementing measures to ensure safety for visitors; increase communications campaigns to raise the public awareness on COVID-19 prevention and control; and ensure sanitation, social security and order.
It is also necessary to prepare plans in response to uncertainties, the official added.
As reported by the My Duc People’s Committee, the management board of the site conducted an experiment to test different response options between February 11 and 15.
The annual spring festival at the complex was temporarily suspended during the recent Lunar New Year (Tet) festival to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 in line with directions from the city administration. As the pandemic has been put under control in Hanoi, the district was given the greenlight for the re-opening of the special relic site./.