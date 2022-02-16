Society Can Tho University boosts educational ties with Thai institute Can Tho University, based in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, has signed via videoconference a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation with King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang (KMITL), a research and educational institution in Thailand.

Vietnamese national hero anniversary marked in Cuba Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Thanh Tung paid a visit to a Havana school named after Nguyen Van Troi, a Vietnamese national hero in the American war, to join the celebration of his 82nd birth anniversary (February 1, 1940 – 2022).

Vietnam National University - Hanoi listed in Webometrics' Top 1,000 best universities The Vietnam National University – Hanoi (VNU) climbed 15 places to rank 944th in the latest Webometrics Ranking of World Universities, which was freshly announced by the Cybermetrics Lab, a member of the Spanish National Research Lab.

Hanoi's 1-6 grade students in urban districts to return to school from February 21 Students from grades 1 to 6 in all 12 inner-city districts of Hanoi will come back to school from February 21 after months of temporary school closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while preschool children will still stay at home.