Movenpick Hotel in Hanoi's Hoan Kiem district. (Photo: The courtesy of the hotel)

Hanoi (VNA) – Accommodation establishments in Hanoi have been preparing to welcome foreign tourists during the peak time that usually falls between September and March of the following year.

Besides improvements in facilities, service quality and staff, the establishments also pay much attention to promotion activities.



Nguyen Thuy Bich Van, Sale Director of Movenpick Hotel in Hoan Kiem district, said that at this time, the hotel is upgrading some facilities and will open them in early October to serve international guests. The hotel will offer special services of food, entertainment, swimming pool, as well as attractive promotion policy.

CEO of Sheraton Hotel in Tay Ho district Bui Xuan Dang said that the hotel has a promotion and marketing strategy with many foreign partners about the hotel's room policy and service quality.

Meanwhile, a representative from Grand K Hotel in Cau Giay district said that holiday makers’ needs and habits have changed after the COVID-19 pandemic. The hotel now prefers using environmentally-friendly materials in the utilities it offers.

Manager of Boutique and Spa Hotel in Hanoi’s Old Quaters Dang Minh Thoi said that it is now stepping promotion activities and online booking policy at apps to reach more clients.

In the suburban area of Hanoi, accommodation establishments’ activities are noticeably vibrant. They offers more experience services for visitors such as medicinal bath, mineral bath, or wellness tourism.

According to the Hanoi Department of Tourism, as of June 2023, there are 3,756 tourist accommodation establishments in the city with 70,218 rooms.

In June, the average occupancy rate of hotels was estimated at 65.9%, an increase of 23% compared to the same period in 2022.

According to Associate Professor, Dr. Pham Hong Long from University of Social Sciences and Humanities under Vietnam National University, Hanoi, international visitors have changed their habits. Accommodation facilities need to use 4.0 technology applications and digital communication to access tourists.

He said to keep visitors to stay longer, accommodation establishments should design tours with nearby attractions so that guests can have more experience activities.





Officials from the Hanoi Department of Tourism inspect tourist accommodation establishments in Son Tay township. (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)

Director of the Hanoi Department of Tourism Dang Huong Giang said that the department has regularly cooperated with related units to inspect accommodation establishments to promptly detect and address their problems.

Tourist arrivals to Hanoi reached 12.33 million in the first six months of this year, up 42% from last year. Of the figure, international tourists accounted for 2.03 million, up seven times against the same period of last year.

Total tourism revenue was expected to reach nearly 44.9 trillion VND (1.9 billion USD), representing 74.3% growth compared to the corresponding period in 2022. The average occupancy rate of hotel rooms reached 61.1% in the reviewed period.

The city has carried out concerted solutions to promote socio-economic recovery in general and the tourism industry in particular.

In addition to building new tourism products, Hanoi has also enhanced tourism routes to vicinities such as Bat Trang ceramics village, Huong pagoda, Tam Chuc - Trang An tourism complex, Son Tay - Ba Vi, Thach That - Quoc Oai, and Dong Anh - Soc Son.

To bring more experiences to visitors, the city organised 127 free double-decker bus trips for 6,680 passengers during the April 18-May 2 holidays.

On June 6, three restaurants in Hanoi were awarded for the first time one Michelin star by the world's most prestigious food ranking organisation - the Michelin Guide.

This is considered an important milestone, promoting the culinary culture of Hanoi in particular and Vietnam in general, creating an attraction for foreign tourists./.

VNA