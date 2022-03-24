Hanoi’s core zone develops typical cultural tourism
As the centre of ancient Thang Long capital more than 1,000 years ago and the heart of Hanoi at present, Hoan Kiem district is making efforts to develop tourism with its own identity, focusing on preserving and promoting cultural and historical values.
The Huc bridge and Ngoc Son Temple are popular destinations for international visitors and Vietnamese people. (Photo: VNA)
Hoan Kiem has been a destination not to be missed for tourists when coming to Hanoi. Its famous places include Hoan Kiem Lake, Ngoc Son Temple, the Old Quarter, St. Joseph's Cathedral and Hanoi Opera House.
The district also has many craft and food streets, considered an advantage to develop shopping and culinary tourism.
After a long closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hoan Kiem’s pedestrian spaces – the first of its kind in Vietnam – again welcomed visitors back from March 18.
Many people gather at pedestrian streets around Hoan Kiem Lake at weekends. (Photo: VNA)To ensure safety for visitors, the People’s Committee of Hoan Kiem district has deployed forces to perform COVID-19 prevention and control activities and handle relevant violations.
Visitors are requested to make health declarations and wash their hands before entering the pedestrian spaces, and not to enter the area if they have any COVID-19 symptoms.
The district has built a plan for tourism recovery and development in the new normal. To make it effective, Hoan Kiem is focusing on diversifying and increasing the quality of products, stepping up promotion activities, and expanding digital transformation in this field./.