Travel Hanoi to host hot air balloon festival "Colourful Hanoi” The Hanoi Department of Tourism will coordinate with relevant agencies to kick off a tourism programme themed “Get on Hanoi 2022” on March 25 with a series of attractive activities, including a hot air balloon festival "Colourful Hanoi".

Travel Tuyen Quang tourism adapting to “new normal” With nearly 500 historical monuments and famous landmarks, northern mountainous Tuyen Quang province has significant potential in historical, ecological, and community-based tourism. It is currently focusing on developing typical local products, accessing the domestic tourism market, and turning itself into a friendly and safe destination for tourists.

Travel Vietnam Airlines to suspend flights to Russia from March 25 The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on March 22 announced that it will temporarily suspend flights on the Hanoi-Moscow route from March 25 to review and clarify the procedures, requirements and regulations related to the craft insurance and flight operations to Russia.