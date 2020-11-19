Travel Vietnam International Travel Mart 2020 opens in Hanoi Vietnam International Travel Mart 2020 (VITM 2020), with the theme “Digital transformation boosts Vietnamese tourism development”, officially kicked off in Hanoi on November 18.

Travel Mekong Delta provinces hope to revive battered tourism industry Provinces in the Mekong Delta have seen a decrease in the number of tourists due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Travel Tree marigolds brighten mountains in Dien Bien province Vibrant wild blossoms of tree marigolds are in full bloom in Dien Bien province, creating a dazzling scene in the mountainous locality.

Travel Vietjet cooperates with HCM City to develop tourism Vietjet has accompanied tourism development cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and the northwest, northeast and the central key economic regions in a joint effort to promote tourism development and economic recovery in Vietnam.