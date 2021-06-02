Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi’s export value was estimated at 5.89 billion USD in five months of this year, up 8.1 percent annually, reported the municipal People’s Committee.



Of the figure, over 3.1 billion VND was from domestic enterprises, down 2.7 percent, while the remaining from foreign firms, up 23.7 percent.



Almost all sectors recorded increase in export earnings, including mobile phones and spare parts 147.2 million USD (2.1 times higher than that of last year's same period), footwear 136.2 million USD (up 39.8 percent), glass and its products 167.5 million USD (up 29.8 percent), machinery and equipment 791.5 million USD (up 24.8 percent), wood and wooden furniture 273.9 million USD (up 24.6 percent).



Only farm produce and petrol earned less with a respective revenue 315.2 million USD, down 7.1 percent, and 231.5 million USD, down 38.2 percent.



In May alone, the city's export turnover was estimated at 1.252 billion USD, down 0.2 percent month-on-month and up 2.5 percent year-on-year. Of which, 683 million USD was from domestic firms, down 0.1 percent monthly and 14.5 percent yearly. The remaining was from foreign enterprises, representing a monthly decrease of 0.3 percent and an annual increase of 34.5 percent.



Sectors recorded year-on-year export revenue growth include machinery and equipment 152 million USD, transport means and spare parts 125.4 million USD, wood and wooden furniture 56.5 million USD, petroleum 47.5 million USD, mobile phones and spare parts 26.1 million USD.



Others had their revenues drop, including ceramics 17.5 million USD, farm produce 74.9 million USD and other goods 366.9 million USD.



The total State budget collection in Hanoi in the first five months reached 110.6 trillion VND, or 47 percent of the estimate assigned by the Government, up 6.5 percent year-on-year.



The municipal authorities directed agencies and departments to fulfill the dual goals of fighting the pandemic and stepping up production of essentials, as well as seek foreign partners to boost exports./.