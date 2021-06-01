Hanoi attracts 519.2 million USD in FDI in five months
A production line of a Japanese-invested firm at the Quang Minh IP in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Total registered capital of new foreign-invested projects and additional capital in existing ones in Hanoi amounted to 519.2 million USD in the first five months of this year, according to the Statistics Department of Hanoi.
Specifically, 139 new FDI projects worth 76.8 million USD were licensed in the period, while existing projects absorbed 442.4 million USD.
In May alone, Hanoi gave the green light to 14 wholly foreign-owned projects and two foreign joint ventures, with combined registered capital of 5.3 million USD. Meanwhile, foreign investors poured 184 million USD in operational projects.
Regarding domestic enterprises, 2,238 new enterprises were established in Hanoi in May, up 8 percent year on year, which registered a total 42.3 trillion VND (1.84 billion USD) in capital, up 69 percent.
At the same time, 245 firms dissolved, up 20 percent, and 788 suspended operation, an increase of 28 percent, but 644 resumed operation, a surge of 51 percent./.