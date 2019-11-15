Hanoi’s leader promises to facilitate Korean investment projects
Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung said the capital city is ready to create favourable conditions for projects by businesses from the Republic of Korea (RoK).
Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung (third from right) and newly-accredited Korean Ambassador to Vietnam Park Noh-wan (third from left) (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)
Chung made the statement while hosting a reception for newly-accredited Korean Ambassador to Vietnam Park Noh-wan on November 14.
Park thanked Hanoi for its support for the construction of schools for Korean children in the city, expressing his hope that the city will approve the design of another building within the Korean International School in Hanoi.
Chung said the city absolutely endorses any recommendations related to the Korean International School in Hanoi, while asking agencies to work together to find the optimal measures to carry out the project as soon as possible.
Besides discussing several Korean investment projects in Hanoi, including a large-scale hotel complex and an R&D centre of Samsung, both sides agreed to support each other, as well as facilitate trade promotion activities between the two nations and between Hanoi and Korean localities.
Regarding Hanoi-Seoul relations, Park said he valued the twinning ties, and will do his best to enhance cooperation between the two cities.
Meanwhile, Chung expressed his hope that Park will have an effective working tenure in Vietnam./.