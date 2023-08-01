Hanoi’s seven-month CPI rises almost 1%
Consumers shop at the Big C Thang Long supermarket in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The consumer price index (CPI) of Hanoi went up 0.99% in the first seven months of 2023 compared to the same period last year, the municipal Statistics Office reported.
During the period, eight of the 11 categories of goods and services saw price hikes, namely food and restaurant services up 3.8%; beverages and cigarettes 3.47%; culture, entertainment and tourism 3.24%; apparel, head wear and footwear 1.68%; family equipment and appliances 1.19%; housing, electricity, water, fire fuel and construction materials 0.53%; medicine and health services 0.35%; and other goods and services 3.46%.
Prices declined in three categories – education was down 4.66%, transport 4.2%, and postal and telecommunications services 0.4%.
Meanwhile, the July CPI inched up 0.44% from the previous month and 0.51% from December 2022, but fell 0.4% from the same period of 2022.
In July, Hanoi welcomed 388,000 tourist arrivals, rising 4% month on month and 52.6% year on year. That contributed to the seven-month figure of over 2.6 million, surging 2.3-fold from a year earlier, data shows./.