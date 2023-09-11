Quang Phu Cau incense-making village is a favourite destination of Vietnamese people. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Boasting a kaleidoscope of cultural traits and historical traditions, Hanoi’s Ung Hoa district is developing more tours to provide a true taste of local culture and history for travelers, according to Vice Chairman of the district People’s Committee Nguyen Tien Hoang.



He told a conference held by the municipal Department of Tourism on September 7 that there are two available tours in the district that help visitors to discover local destinations such as the museum of Chay area in Dong Tan commune, Choong Pagoda Relic Site, and Truong Son Stick Museum in Hoa Xa commune, among others.



The district is also developing experiential tours of traditional crafts like Quang Phu Cau incense making, and Trach Xa tailoring.



Hoang highlighted Ung Hoa holds huge potential to develop riverside eco-farms and resorts with standout features of Vietnamese villages in the north. The district lies on the Day River tourism belt route under the city’s planning until 2030.



Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Tourism Tran Trung Hieu said the department will work closely with the district to upgrade and improve landscapes at Quang Phu Cau incense making village and Trach Xa ao dai tailoring village, while developing spiritual tours to lure more domestic and foreign visitors./.

VNA