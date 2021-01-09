HBSO hosts New Year’s concert 2021
The HCM City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) is set to launch a concert featuring dance, arias, and orchestral works from well-known operas to welcome the New Year at the city's Opera House on January 9.
The HBSO will launch a concert featuring dance, arias, and orchestral works from well-known operas to welcome the New Year at the city's Opera House on January 9. (Photo courtesy of HBSO)
HCM City (VNA) - The HCM City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) is set to launch a concert featuring dance, arias, and orchestral works from well-known operas to welcome the New Year at the city's Opera House on January 9.
The “New Year’s Concert 2021” will open with the overture to the operetta Die Fledermaus (The Bat) by Austrian composer Johann Strauss II, featuring the HBSO choir.
The programme will present Dein ist mein ganzes Herz (Yours is My Heart Alone) from Franz Lehár’s romantic operetta in three acts Das Land des Lachelns (The Land of Smiles), sung by Trung Kiet.
Soprano Pham Khanh Ngoc will perform Fruhlingsstimmen (Voices of Spring), an orchestral waltz with optional solo soprano voice written in 1882 by Johann Strauss II, while soprano Pham Duyen Huyen will sing Vilja Leid (Vilja Song) from Franz Lehár’s operetta Die Lustige Witwe (The Merry Widow).
Baritone Dao Mac will present Largo al Factotum (Make Way for the Factorum) from Gioachino Rossini’s Il Barbieri d Siviglia (The Barber of Seville).
The concert will also feature Tritsch Tratsch Polka, a high-spirited piece evoking the Viennese love for gossip, written by Johann Strauss II in 1858, with a performance from the HBSO choir.
As part of the New Year celebration, HBSO dancers will introduce a performance of La Danza, a patter song by Gioachino Rossini presented by HBSO dancers.
Meritorious Artist Tran Hoang Yen and dancer Phan Thai Binh will perform a love duet dance routine based on the musical theme of the movie La vita è bella (Life is Beautiful) composed by Nicola Piovani.
The HBSO orchestra will continue the concert with the Intermezzo and Barcarolle from the opera Les Contes de Hoffmann (The Tales of Hoffmann) written by Jacques Offenbach in 1881.
Tran Nhat Minh, who holds a Master's of Music in conducting from Moscow’s Tchaikovsky Conservatory, will wield the baton for the concert./.