Environment Vietnam pushes for carbon market development Vietnam is currently devising a project to develop a domestic carbon market, focusing on the mandatory trading of GHG emissions quotas for industries and businesses in the domestic market, while also considering international market integration.

Environment PM stresses urgent solutions to cope with landslides, erosion in Mekong Delta Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh asked localities to stabilise daily activities of households in landslide areas and ensure safety for them and major infrastructure facilities while working with representatives from ministries, agencies and provinces in the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau on August 11.

Videos Stamp collection highlights bat preservation A stamp collection featuring the various bats found in Vietnam has recently been issued in a bid to introduce the country biodiversity and natural environment and contribute to raising community awareness about bat conservation efforts.

Environment Consultation talks draft resource mobilisation plan for JETP Political Declaration The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) held a consultation workshop in Hanoi on August 11 to discuss a draft resource mobilisation plan to implement the Political Declaration on establishing the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP).