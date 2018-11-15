Illustrative image (Source:http://vneconomy.vn)

- More than 600 experts, scientists, intellectuals and representatives of firms from in and outside the country will debate how to enhance links among enterprises, research institutes and authorities to develop the eastern region of Ho Chi Minh City into an innovative urban area.The information was announced at a press conference in the city on November 14 to introduce the HCM City Economic Forum 2018, which will take place on November 23.According to Chu Tien Dung, Chairman of the HCM City Union of Business Associations, the forum will focus on issues related to the 4th industrial revolution and innovative urban development.It will highlight the role and impact of innovative urban areas in promoting rapid and sustainable development.Municipal authorities plan to build the city’s eastern area into an innovative urban area, thus attracting investment from local firms, especially in renovation and startups.At the event, participants will also suggest measures to drive innovative activities in local enterprises.Besides the main discussion sessions, a 70-booth exhibition featuring smart services and technologies and other products will be included in the event.According to Pham Tran Thanh Thao, assistant director of the municipal Department of External Affairs, deputy head of the organisation board of the forum, about 100 foreign delegates will attend the event, including prestigious scholars and representatives from innovative urban management agencies, enterprises and financial institutions in HCM City.The event is expected to collect proposals for economic development policies of the city, thus mobilising resources from businesses and investors for the locality’s development programmes.-VNA