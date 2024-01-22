Sci-Tech PM visits Romania’s institute for research & development in informatics Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 21 morning (local time) visited Romania’s National Institute for Research & Development in Informatics (ICI Bucharest) as part of his official visit to the European country.

Society Computer viruses cause losses of 716 million USD in 2023 Computer viruses caused estimated losses of 17.3 trillion VND (716 million USD) to Vietnamese users in 2023, according to a cybersecurity assessment programme for individual users conducted by Bkav Corporation in December last year.

Sci-Tech Centre for Fourth Industrial Revolution in HCM City to become operational in June The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and the World Economic Forum (WEF) will set up a Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR Vietnam) in June under an agreement signed between the two sides on January 16 on the sidelines of the 54th Annual Meeting of the WEF in Davos, Switzerland.

Sci-Tech Charting new course for Hoa Lac High-Tech Park The Hoa Lac High-Tech Park, which has just been officially handed over to the Hanoi municipal People's Committee from the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST), is poised to develop into a sci-tech urban centre, a modern educational hub with regional influence that significantly shapes economic growth and development of both Hanoi and the entire country.