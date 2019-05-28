Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong (R) receives Queensland Governor Paul de Jersey on May 27 (Photo: VNA)

– Officials from Ho Chi Minh City and the Australian state of Queensland discussed cooperation in economy, trade, education and science-technology at a meeting in the Vietnamese city on May 27.Talking to Queensland Governor Paul de Jersey, Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong noted Vietnam-Australia relations have been flourishing, with bilateral ties lifted to a strategic partnership in March 2018.He said connections between his city and Australian localities have also been promoted, creating opportunities for exchanges, cooperation and sharing experience in many areas.HCM City has signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a cooperative relationship with New South Wales and the Northern Territory of Australia. It is also preparing to renew a similar deal with Queensland.Recently, Vietjet Air opened a direct flight from HCM City to Brisbane city of Queensland, which will open up more opportunities for Vietnamese and Australian people to travel and for bilateral trade and investment activities, Phong said.The host official asked Queensland to step up collaboration in environmental issues, wastewater treatment and renewable energy development, adding that this is a good chance for Australian and Vietnamese businesses to share experience and boost investment partnerships.At the meeting, de Jersey said the Queensland administration has always paid attention to the two countries’ relations and proposed many ways to foster the state’s ties with HCM City.He asked both sides to boost trade, educational and tourism activities, expressing his hope that more of Queensland’s products would be exported to HCM City and Vietnam.-VNA