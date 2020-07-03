Business International expos postponed due to COVID-19 A number of international expos and conferences have been postponed to 2021 due to fears of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Business H1 State budget revenue in HCM City plummets Ho Chi Minh City witnessed a sharp fall in the State budget revenue but a surge in spending during the first half of 2020 due to COVID-19 impact, according to the municipal Statistics Office.

Politics Leading US firms interested in Vietnam Trade volume between Vietnam and the US has increased by 120 times to 60 billion USD in 2019 from 450 million USD in 1995, the year marking the normalization of the two countries’ relations.