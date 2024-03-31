The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee holds a ceremony to receive the certificate of membership of the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee on March 30 held a ceremony to receive the certificate of membership of the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities.



Speaking at the event, Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le described the city's membership of the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities as a great honour, saying that this is the result of a process of building a lifelong learning environment for people in the city, demonstrates the world's recognition of the policies, commitments, and efforts of Vietnam in general and Ho Chi Minh City in particular in ensuring quality, equitable, comprehensive education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for everyone, thus contributing to raising the status of Vietnam's education in the international arena.



According to Le, this is also an opportunity for all people and the city's administration to continue to put forward action programmes to make the southern metropolis a place where all people, regardless of their age, or nationality, can continue to learn.



Moreover, becoming a member of the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities will create an open learning environment where each citizen can develop the skills and knowledge needed to adapt and thrive in the digital world.



The city is committed to continuing to work closely with other members of the network to share experiences, learn and build better learning environments for all, Le said.



Jonathan Wallace Baker, Chief Representative of the UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation) in Vietnam, said that Ho Chi Minh City is a vibrant economic and cultural centre of Vietnam and the region.



He added that the UNESCO is very interested in the city's initiative on building a set of criteria on happy schools, based on the UNESCO's global happy schools framework. This model will be at the heart of educational innovation, placing happiness as a key factor in improving learning quality.



Duong Anh Duc, Vice Chairman of the HCM City People's Committee, said as a member of the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities, the city will have more action programmes to ensure lifelong learning for people.



On this occasion, the municipal People's Committee launched an action programme to build a "UNESCO global learning city" in the 2024 – 2030 period in the city./.