Society HCM City plans help for disadvantaged workers, students to go home for Tet The Federation of Labour of Ho Chi Minh City plans to present 35,000 bus, train and plane tickets to trade union members and workers in disadvantaged circumstances to enable them to return to their home town for the 2023 Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

Society Gathering commemorates deceased victims of COVID-19 A gathering in commemoration of deceased victims of COVID-19 took place in Ho Chi Minh City on November 19 with the participation of local officials, religious dignitaries, families of the victims, and people from all walks of life.

Society PM expresses gratitude to over 1.6 million teachers nationwide Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh expressed his gratitude to over 1.6 million teachers nationwide at a ceremony marking the 40th anniversary of Vietnamese Teachers’ Day (November 20) in Hanoi on November 19.

Society Young military officers of Vietnam, Laos hold exchange Forty Vietnamese and Lao young military officers attended an exchange in the northern Lao province of Luang Prabang on November 18, held as part of a visit by General Luong Cuong, Chairman of the General Department of Politics under the Vietnam People's Army (VPA).