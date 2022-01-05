HCM City, Binh Dinh reopen to foreign visitors
Ho Chi Minh City and the central province of Binh Dinh have received approval from the Government to reopen to foreign visitors this month, the sixth and seven localities to do so.
Da Nang city and Kien Giang, Khanh Hoa, Quang Nam, and Quang Ninh provinces have been allowing in international tourists since late last year under a COVID-19 vaccine passport scheme.
Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has ordered ministries and authorities in the seven localities to implement the pilot programme in a safe and effective manner.
Approved travel agencies will bring visitors under closed tour programmes, and the latter can visit the city and certain destinations that have been reopened to foreign nationals.
HCM City’s tourism market is expected to be fully open to international tourists by April.
In November, the municipal People’s Committee submitted to the Government a proposal to allow in fully vaccinated foreign tourists from December.
Binh Dinh had sought approval to allow in tourists fully vaccinated against COVID-19 from some major markets such as Northeast Asia, Russia, the US, and European countries./.