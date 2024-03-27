Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai has a working session with representatives of the Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (Photo: VNA)

Mexico City (VNA) – A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City led by Standing Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai paid a working visit to Venezuela to strengthen and tighten the traditional friendship between the two countries in many fields.



As part of a trip to Latin America from March 23 – 26, the visit marked the start of a series of activities in celebration of the 35th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Venezuela (1989 - 2024), and aimed to concretise cooperation agreements between the two parties and the two countries reached during the visit to Venezuela by Politburo member Phan Dinh Trac in November last year.



During their stay, the delegation met with Diosdado Cabello, First Vice President of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV); and had working sessions with PSUV Vice President in charge of foreign affairs Rander Peña, Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto, Minister of Agricultural Production and Lands Castro Soteldo, and representatives of some ministries, sectors, and localities of Venezuela to promote cooperation in some areas.



During the meetings with Venezuelan officials, Hai highlighted the sound development of the Vietnam – Venezuela relations, saying that the relationship has been promoted in many fields, especially in politics and diplomacy through the exchange of all-level delegations, and experience sharing on party-building work.

He said that there is ample room for HCM City and Venezuela to develop their relations, suggesting experience sharing in areas of mutual interest, such as agriculture, urban management, party-building, and personnel training.



Regarding trade cooperation, the HCM City official proposed to further connect and boost trade cooperation between businesses of the two sides, hoping that Venezuela will continue to create favourable conditions for Vietnamese goods, including HCM City’s goods, to access the Venezuelan market.



HCM City looks forward to seeing more and more investors and products of Venezuela in the southern economic hub, Hai said.



Cabello emphasised that the visit of the HCM City delegation not only demonstrates mutual respect between the two ruling parties but also contributes to nurturing the good traditional relations between the two parties, the two governments, and their people.



He affirmed that the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) not only demonstrated skillful leadership through the struggle for national independence but also led the country to achieve many admirable achievements in socio-economic development, deserving to be an example to follow.



The two sides agreed on cooperative contents to gradually concretise agreements between the two countries, including enhancing experience sharing in party-building, promoting economic, cultural, and tourism cooperation between HCM City and Venezuelan localities in general, and Caracas capital city in particular.



Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said after the visit, the contents proposed by the two sides will be implemented immediately with specific actions./.