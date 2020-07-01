Politics Top legislator visits Air Force - Air Defence Service National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan paid a working visit to the Air Force - Air Defence Service in Hanoi on July 1.

Politics Congratulations to Canada on national day Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong on July 1 sent a message of congratulations to Canadian Governor-General Julie Payette on the occasion of the 153rd anniversary of the Canada Day or the national day of the country (July 1, 1867-2020).

Politics Vietnamese Embassy presents face masks to Washington D.C. The Embassy of Vietnam in the US handed over 3,500 Made-in-Vietnam face masks to authorities in Washington D.C. on June 30 to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.