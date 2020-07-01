HCM City boosts cooperation with Denmark
Vice Chairman of HCM City People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc (third from right) shakes hands with Troels Jakobsen, Counselor of the Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City is willing to partner with Denmark in potential areas, said Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc at a working session with Troels Jakobsen, Counselor of the Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam, on July 1.
Duc also hopes to push the progress of Denmark projects underway in HCM City.
He highlighted the positive outcomes in the comprehensive partnership between Vietnam and Denmark over the past years with two-way trade nearing 150 million USD in 2019.
There are also huge prospects for bilateral trade after the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) take effect.
Sharing the city’s future development orientations, Duc said the southern economic hub is interested in development assistance resources from foreign investors, including those from Denmark.
HCM City is keen to work closely with Denmark in education, renewable energy development, the environment and waste treatment, he added.
Referring to financial programmes introduced by the Embassy of Denmark as well as proposals to promote cooperation in education, Duc said HCM City is ready to coordinate with Denmark to realise bilateral cooperation.
“We hope that the cooperation proposals will become specific projects in 2021 on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic relations,” he said.
For his part, Troels Jakobsen congratulated Vietnam on its achievements in the fight against COVID-19, becoming one of the safest nations in the world amidst the pandemic.
He appreciated the development potential of HCM City, adding that the city is an important destination for foreign investors, including Danish ones.
Denmark wants to boost collaboration with the city in renewable energy, environmental protection, education, and smart urban building, he said./.