HCM City considers bicycle and pedestrian lanes on Hanoi highway
The Department of Transport of Ho Chi Minh City has requested relevant agencies to study the design of lanes exclusively reserved for bicycles and pedestrians on Hanoi Highway in Thu Duc city.
Illustrative photo (Source: baogiaothong.vn)Hanoi (VNA) - The Department of Transport of Ho Chi Minh City has requested relevant agencies to study the design of lanes exclusively reserved for bicycles and pedestrians on Hanoi Highway in Thu Duc city.
The new lanes will be designed to stretch from Rach Chiec bridge to Saigon bridge.
The city's Road Traffic Infrastructure Management Center was tasked to coordinate with other units to draw up a plan for the lanes.
The outcomes of related studies must be submitted to the department in July.
Hanoi Highway is the main route linking the center of HCM City to Thu Duc city and southern provinces like Dong Nai and Binh Duong./.