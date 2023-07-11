Society "Repatriation flight" case: 54 defendants brought to trial The People’s Court of Hanoi on July 11 opened the first-instance trial of 54 defendants involved in the "repatriation flight" case with different charges.

Society Summer camp for overseas young people kicks off in HCM City Sixty overseas Vietnamese young people from 14 foreign countries and territories have joined local youths in an annual summer camp which kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on July 11.

Society Public Security Ministry warns of online scams The Ministry of Public Security has warned of three common fraud groups in cyberspace in Vietnam - brand counterfeiting frauds, account hijacking and other forms of combined traps.

Society Vietnamese students win medals at International Biology Olympiad All three Vietnamese students claimed medals, including one silver and two bronzes at the International Biology Olympiad (IBO) 2023, according to the Ministry of Education and Training.