Politics Legislators discuss draft laws on legal documents promulgation, youths Legislators will deliberate a draft law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Promulgation of Legal Documents during the ongoing eighth session of the 14th National Assembly in Hanoi on November 21 morning.

Politics Vietnam, China hold talks on less sensitive marine cooperation areas The Vietnam-China working group on cooperation in less sensitive sea-related areas held the 13th round of negotiations in Ho Chi Minh City on November 19 and 20.

Politics NA approves draft revised Labour Code on 23rd working day The 14th National Assembly’s eighth session approved the draft revised Labour Code during its 23rd working day in Hanoi on November 20 under the chair of NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

Politics Vietnam, Mongolia exchange congratulations on diplomatic ties Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong has exchanged messages of congratulations with President of Mongolia Khaltmaa Battulga on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of Vietnam – Mongolia diplomatic ties (November 17).