HCM City delegation visits Bulgaria
At the working session between the HCM City delegation and the Tourism Ministry of Bulgaria (Source: saigongiaiphong.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – A high-level delegation of Ho Chi Minh City led by Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairwoman of the municipal People's Council Nguyen Thi Le has paid a working visit to Bulgaria.
Within the visit framework, the delegation worked with agencies of the Tourism Ministry of Bulgaria, the Sofia Municipal Council and the Vietnamese Embassy in Bulgaria.
Permanent Vice Chairman of the Sofia Municipal Council Borislav Ignatov was very interested in the working trip of the delegation and desired to discuss many issues related to the field of architecture, planning and tourism.
The two sides also exchanged experience in waste treatment, air pollution reduction and personal transport, mobilising resources for infrastructure development.
In the context of the bilateral relationship, Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le expressed her hope to promote cooperation in the area of climate change adaptation, environment, urban planning and investment promotion in the near future.
During working sessions with the Tourism Ministry’s agencies, Le said she was impressed with the effectiveness of tourism promotion, operation and tourism development strategy, investment resources and achievements of the partner.
Head of the department on international cooperation and investment in tourism Nikolay Kostov highlighted fruitful cooperation as well as potential for tourism collaboration between Vietnam and Bulgaria, saying that the two countries signed a cooperation agreement in this field.
However, the number of visitors from Vietnam to Bulgaria and vice versa has not fully reflected the potential of tourism cooperation between the two countries, he added.
Chief Director of the Directorate General for Tourism Policy at the Ministry of Tourism Lilyana Arsova also expressed her hope for signing a tourism cooperation agreement with Ho Chi Minh City.
She briefed the delegation on her agency’s sustainable development strategy for the tourism industry, which identified eight attractive cultural and historical destinations with over 150 works across the localities to promote tourism./.