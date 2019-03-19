Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and Bulgarian Ambassador Marinela Petkova (Photo: VNA)



Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and Uruguayan Ambassador Rosario Portell Casanova (Photo: VNA)



– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted separate receptions for Bulgarian Ambassador Marinela Petkova and Uruguayan Ambassador Rosario Portell Casanova in Hanoi on March 19.While receiving Marinela Petkova, the PM said Vietnam always attaches great importance to and wants to further enhance traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Bulgaria.He noted the strong development in the bilateral political ties over the past time, which was demonstrated through delegation exchanges at all levels.The PM thanked Bulgaria for supporting Vietnam to become a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2020-2021 tenure.He asked Bulgaria and the ambassador to support Vietnam in the relations with the EU to boost the signing and ratification of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).During the diplomat’s tenure in Vietnam, the two sides will closely work together to host activities in celebration of the 70th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Bulgaria diplomatic ties, the PM suggested.He hoped the bilateral trade will increase in the future, especially in the fields of energy, oil and gas, green technology, biotechnology, information technology, environmental protection, and food processing.The Vietnamese Government will create all favourable conditions for Bulgarian businesses and investors to operate in Vietnam, he affirmed.He asked the two countries to soon hold the 24th session of the inter-governmental committee on cooperation in economy, trade and science.Marinela Petkova congratulated Vietnam on the successful hosting of the second summit between the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the US in February 2019.She said Vietnam is a responsible member of the international community and hoped the country will become a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2020-2021 tenure.The diplomat said Bulgaria supports the free trade agreement between Vietnam and the EU and hopes the EVFTA will be implemented soon to open up more cooperation opportunities for the two countries.Apart from the cooperation fields that Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc proposed, the ambassador also suggested the two sides collaborate in labour and health care sectors.At a reception for Rosario Portell Casanova, PM Phuc said Vietnam paid due attention to developing relations with Latin American countries in general and Uruguay in particular, especially in economy, trade and investment.He asked the two countries to strengthen coordination and mutual support at international organisations and multilateral forums as well as implement the outcomes of the first session of the joint committee on cooperation in economy, trade and investment, and the collaboration agreements signed.Vietnam wants to step up win-win cooperation with Uruguay in agriculture, animal husbandry, agro-fishery processing, construction, biotechnology, software, and football, he said.The Uruguayan ambassador hoped the trade and investment partnership between the two countries will further develop in the future.With over 10 million cows, Uruguay hopes to bring its beef products to Vietnam, she said, adding that the country is also keen to promote cooperation in sports, particularly football.-VNA