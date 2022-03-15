Sci-Tech Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge 2022 offers big prize for startups Ten startups in promising new technology areas will receive financial benefits of 10,000 USD each from Qualcomm, and be invited for months of technical and business incubation, the semiconductor producer announced on March 16.

Sci-Tech HCM City launches innovation, startup contest Ho Chi Minh City’s innovation and startup competition I-Star 2022 was officially opened for submissions on March 16, lasting through August 31.

Sci-Tech FPT, Sierra Leona sign deal to promote digital transformation FPT Technology Corporation of Vietnam and the Republic of Sierra Leone on March 16 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation to promote digital transformation and human resources training for the African country.

Sci-Tech Binh Dinh to have centre for AI R&D The People’s Committee of the south-central province of Binh Dinh has approved the detailed planning of a centre for artificial intelligence (AI) research and development (R&D) to be constructed in the provincial capital of Quy Nhon.