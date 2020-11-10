In terms of markets, Asia remained the biggest, buying nearly 20 billion USD worth of the city’s exports.

The US was second with some 5.5 billion USD, almost the same as last year, followed by the EU market with 4.1 billion USD and Japan with 2.5 billion USD.

Experts said Covid-19 has not had a major impact on Vietnam's trade, which continues to grow.

According to a recent survey by the city Statistics Office, half of all local enterprises affected by the pandemic thought the consumer market had shrunk, and 15.3 per cent said manufactured goods could not be sold domestically./.

VNA