Politics Party chief congratulates Communist Party of Russian Federation on 30th anniversary General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong has sent a letter of congratulations to General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Gennady Zyuganov on its 30th founding anniversary (February 14).

Politics Vietnam, Japan ground self-defence forces boost ties Vietnam always values the development of extensive strategic partnership with Japan, in which bilateral defence cooperation has made solid progress, said Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) and Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen Nguyen Tan Cuong on February 13.

Videos Vietnam presents medical equipment to quake-hit Turkey An international rescue delegation of the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security on February 12 presented medical equipment and supplies weighing 2 tons to Turkey, recently affected by a devastating earthquake, through this country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

Politics Vietnam calls for support from France in bolstering cooperation with EU Standing Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man on February 13 called for France’s support in order to strengthen cooperation between Vietnam and the European Union (EU).