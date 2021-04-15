The electric buses with 65-70 seats will be operated by conglomerate Vingroup during the trial period, but in future the operators will be chosen through tender.

Nine new bus stations, a depot and a 12,200sq.m parking lot at Vinhome Grand Park in Thu Duc city will be built by the company.

The five routes will be from Vinhome Grand Park to E-mart supermarket, Tan Son Nhat International Airport, Sai Gon Bus Station, the new Mien Dong (Eastern) Bus Station, and the Vietnam National University-HCM City campus.

The city will make an assessment at the end of the trial period.

The city has been seeking to develop public passenger transport and earmarked 500 trillion VND (21.6 million USD) for it./.

VNA