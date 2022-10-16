Ho Chi Minh City received over 23 million visitors, including 2.1 million foreign arrivals, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The number of foreign tourists was only around 30% of pre-pandemic levels, and it hopes to get 3.5 million for the full year.

Hanoi was second with nearly 14 million tourists, including 766,000 foreigners.

The north-central province Thanh Hoa welcomed over 10.4 million visitors, followed by the northern province of Quang Ninh and the Mekong Delta's An Giang Province.

The rest of the top 10 were Kien Giang, Nghe An, Hai Phong City, Binh Thuan, and Lao Cai.

So far this year Vietnam has received nearly 1.9 million foreign visitors or 30 percent of its full-year target.

But the number of domestic tourists was 86.8 million, far above the 60-million target./.

VNA