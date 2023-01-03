HCM City honours 12 outstanding young citizens
Twelve outstanding young citizens of Ho Chi Minh City in 2022 have been honoured by the city’s Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union.
Twelve outstanding young citizens of HCM City in 2022 were honoured by the city's Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union at a ceremony held on January 1.(Photo: VNA)
Speaking at the honouring ceremony held on the first day of the new year, chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le said the annual honoring event had been organised since 2016 and cited 137 exemplary role models for their outstanding contributions to the city’s development in fields of learning, teaching, scientific research, manufacturing, healthcare, armed forces, literature and the arts, social work, and youth union activities.
“The honoured young citizens have the spirit of devoting and overcoming difficulties to achieve their tasks and goals,” she said.
She asked Party committees and organisations at all levels and local authorities to pay more attention to develop youth activities and create favorable conditions for young people to participate in political, economic, cultural and social tasks.
The honoured young faces in 2022 were chosen among 112 candidates across the city.
In the field of scientific research, Tran Thi Nhu Hoa from the Materials Science and Technology Department of the HCM City University of Natural Sciences under the National University-HCM City, and Pham Quang Thang from the Hi-tech Agriculture and Forestry Research and Development Centre under the Management Board of the HCM City High-tech Agricultural Park were named.
Vu Minh Vuong, a teacher from Le Van Tam Secondary School in Binh Thanh district, was honoured as an exemplary young teacher.
The outstanding worker in production was Nguyen Ngoc Luon, secretary of the Youth Union of Thien Loc Shoes Corporation in District 12.
Nguyen Thi Hai Ha from the Administration Building and Youth Work Division under the city’s Department of Home Affairs was honoured for administrative reform.
Pham Thi Ai Xuan, head of the medical station of Ward 4 in District 10, was honoured as an exemplary young doctor.
Tran Vinh Chien of the Drug-related Crime Investigation Police Division of the city’s Police Department, and the secretary of the Youth Union of Long Hoa Border Station in Can Gio district Huynh Truong Bao Son were named as young outstanding faces in armed forces.
Tran Thi Thuy Trang, a member of the Vietnamese women's national football team cum coach of the city’s women’s football team, and Dinh Nhat Minh, a bamboo flute artist of the Bong Sen Traditional Music and Dance Theatre, were named as outstanding young faces in sports and arts.
The fields of social affairs and work related to youth unions honoured the students Tran Khanh Tuong from the HCM City-based University of Medicine and Pharmacy, and Dinh Tran Thanh Lam from Hau Giang Secondary School in District 6.
The honouring ceremony was organised at the HCM City Youth Cultural House in District 1 and live streamed on its Facebook fanpage, and also aired live on the HCM City Television’s HTV9 channel and Tuoi Tre (Youth) online newspaper.
It was also part of the city’s programmes celebrating the 55th anniversary of the Mau Than Offensive in 1968./.