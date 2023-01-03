Society Opinions for draft revised Land Law collected from today Opinions for the draft Land Law (revised) will be collected from people from all walks of life from January 3 to March 15.

Society Infographic Data on Vietnamese press agencies in 2022 There are six key media agencies in Vietnam, namely People's Newspaper, Vietnam Television, Voice of Vietnam, Vietnam News Agency, People’s Army Newspaper, and People’s Public Security Newspaper.

Society 83 traffic accidents in New Year holiday Eighty-three traffic accidents happened in the three days of the New Year, killing 50 people and injuring 51 others, an increase of 29.7%, 31.6% and 45.7%, respectively, according to the Ministry of Public Security.