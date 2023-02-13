Politics PM’s Singapore visit brings about substantive results to both sides: expert Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to Singapore from February 8-10 has contributed to promoting bilateral relations, particularly economic cooperation, Dr. Pham Duc Minh from the Singaporean Government’s Agency for Science, Technology and Research has said, given the complicated developments of the world situation.

Politics NA Standing Committee opens 20th session The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee commenced its 20th session in Hanoi on February 13 morning.

Politics Vietnamese servicemen set off for rescue operations in Turkey Seventy six military personnel of Vietnam departed for Turkey on February 12 night to assist the country in recovery efforts following a devastating earthquake.