The opening ceremony of ProPak Vietnam 2022 and Vietwater 2022 (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - The 15th International Processing and Packaging Exhibition and Conference for Vietnam (ProPak Vietnam 2022) and the 13th International Water Supply, Sanitation, Water Resources and Purification Exhibition & Conference (Vietwater 2022) kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on November 9.



ProPak Vietnam 2022 attracted over 400 exhibitors from many countries and territories, including Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, Singapore and Thailand.

A booth at the events (Photo: VNA)

The event features 10 groups of products and services in packaging technology, raw materials, beverages, pharmaceuticals, printing, cold supply chain, logistics, and warehousing.



Meanwhile, Vietwater 2022 gathered 250 businesses and organisations, including leading companies from hi-tech parks of 25 countries and territories such as the UK, Germany, the RoK, Singapore and Japan.



The event introduces famous local and foreign brands such as Nagaoka, Organo, HCP Pump, Norma, Seika, Atlas Filtri, Cheonsei, Fujikin Vietnam.



ProPak Vietnam 2022 and Vietwater 2022 are expected to promote connection and partnership between businesses, contributing to the goal of balancing three factors: people, planet and profit (3P) of the sustainable circular economy model.



According to BT Tee, General Director of Informa Markets Vietnam - the host of the events, said the exhibitions aim to connect two important links – water and processing and packaging industry, in the transition to a circular economy.

The two events with last until November 11./.